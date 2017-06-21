Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Bares Everything in 'Paper' Magazine

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Milan Christopher is showing his entire body in these new photos for Paper magazine.

Here’s what the 33-year-old rapper and actor had to share with the mag:

On representing gay African Americans: “I think it’s not that many gay guys who are African American who are out and who are comfortable? Right now, I can probably name about 5. And it’s millions, you know what I mean? I do think that I have a huge [responsibility for] representation of the community and I do think that I’m doing pretty well. I’m always being honest and being my authentic self, not really holding back and just putting my best face forward and trying to make things happen.”

On his role models growing up: “Prince and Michael Jackson. Those are my role models. I don’t know what Prince’s sexual orientation is but I think that he has the biggest influence on me because he was able to transcend from being a man but also being very effeminate and having both men and women just love him and respect him. I think if I could take part in our culture, that’s the part I want to take, that place. You know, where Prince left off. And of course Michael Jackson is one of the best entertainers ever. And he used his music to send out very powerful messages.”

For more from Milan, visit PaperMag.com.

Warning - these photos put Milan‘s body on display so click at your own risk!