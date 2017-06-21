Maddie Ziegler Says 'Dance Moms' Is 'The Worst' During RAW Word Play - Watch Now!

Maddie Ziegler is revealing how she really feels about Dance Moms!

The 14-year-old actress and dancer sat down with her The Book of Henry co-star Jaeden Lieberher for a game of Word Play as part of her RAW feature.

During the game, Jaeden gave Maddie a variety of different words and names from dance to Zac Efron to cheesecake!

But when Jaeden said “Dance Moms,” Maddie had a surprising response as she quickly said, “the worst!”

Make sure to check out Maddie and Jaeden‘s entire RAW feature!

Watch all that Maddie had to say in the video below…



Maddie Ziegler For RAW’s Word Play