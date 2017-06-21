'Marvel's The Defenders' Gets Brand New, Badass Poster

Check out the brand new key art for Netflix’s upcoming series, Marvel’s The Defenders.

The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

It follows the quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City.

This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Of course, the series follows Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres on August 18 on Netflix.

Bigger poster below…