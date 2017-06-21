Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 11:22 pm

'Marvel's The Defenders' Gets Brand New, Badass Poster

'Marvel's The Defenders' Gets Brand New, Badass Poster

Check out the brand new key art for Netflix’s upcoming series, Marvel’s The Defenders.

The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

It follows the quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City.

This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Of course, the series follows Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres on August 18 on Netflix.

Bigger poster below…
Just Jared on Facebook
marvel defenders key art poster 01

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Charlie Cox, Finn Jones, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Television, The Defenders

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr