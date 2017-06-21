New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!
Netflix just released the list of movies and television shows set to debut in July on the streaming service!
Some really big, fan-favorite movies are being added including last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 1997′s Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman‘s Lion, and more!
In addition, there’s some big TV shows coming including Pretty Little Liars, The Originals, and more.
So get ready to get bingeing!
Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in July…
JULY 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Dad
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
JULY 2
El Chema: Season 1
JULY 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
JULY 4
The Standups: Season 1
iZombie: Season 3
JULY 6
Speech & Debate The Void
Butter
JULY 7
Castlevania: Season 1
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4
Luna Petunia: Season 2
1 Mile to You
AVAILABLE JULY 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
JULY 9
Lion
JULY 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
JULY 14
Friends From College: Season 1
To the Bone
Chasing Coral
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
JULY 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
JULY 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
JULY 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
JULY 20
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
JULY 21
Ozark: Season 1
Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Worst Witch: Season 1
JULY 22
Railroad Tigers
JULY 24
Victor
JULY 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special
JULY 28
The Incredible Jessica James
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5
JULY 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4