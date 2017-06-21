New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Netflix just released the list of movies and television shows set to debut in July on the streaming service!

Some really big, fan-favorite movies are being added including last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 1997′s Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman‘s Lion, and more!

In addition, there’s some big TV shows coming including Pretty Little Liars, The Originals, and more.

So get ready to get bingeing!

Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in July…

JULY 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Dad

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

JULY 2

El Chema: Season 1

JULY 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

JULY 4

The Standups: Season 1

iZombie: Season 3

JULY 6

Speech & Debate The Void

Butter

JULY 7

Castlevania: Season 1

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4

Luna Petunia: Season 2

1 Mile to You

AVAILABLE JULY 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

JULY 9

Lion

JULY 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

JULY 14

Friends From College: Season 1

To the Bone

Chasing Coral

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

JULY 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

JULY 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

JULY 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

JULY 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

JULY 21

Ozark: Season 1

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Worst Witch: Season 1

JULY 22

Railroad Tigers

JULY 24

Victor

JULY 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special

JULY 28

The Incredible Jessica James

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5

JULY 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4