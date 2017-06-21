Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:59 pm

Nicole Kidman Celebrates 50th Birthday with Family

Nicole Kidman celebrated her 50th birthday on June 20 where she celebrated with friends – and shared a photo of her with a big cake!

“So happy to be with my family. Nothing makes me happier.. Thank you for all the birthday love and birthday wishes. Wow, what a cake!! ❤️🎂,” the actress posted on her Facebook page.

Happy belated birthday, Nicole! We hope you had a great day!

Nicole‘s latest movie The Beguiled is set to hit theaters later this week on June 23. Be sure to check it out!

See the photo of Nicole with her amazing birthday cake below…
