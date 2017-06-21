Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge Hold Hands in '1984' First Look!

Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge are starring on Broadway together in the new play 1984, based on the best-selling book, and the first photos from the show have been released!

The play follows the iconic characters Winston (Sturridge), Julia (Wilde) and O’Brien (Reed Birney) as they negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

Tickets for the play are currently on sale through October 8.

Over the weekend, Olivia took to Twitter to praise the audience at her show. “Tonight’s #revisedtruth audience was on 🔥. You are a ballsy bunch and I love you very much. Thank you for coming on the ride,” she wrote.