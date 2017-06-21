Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 3:20 pm

'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Heads To Universal Studios Hollywood After Teaser Trailer Debuts

The Pitch Perfect 3 cast are all smiles, knowing just what a fun day they’ll be having during their visit to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week.

The ladies — Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean and Kelley Jakle — met up with Britt‘s business partner Courtney Knowles and Jason Menhennett for a fun day at the park, where they all sported custom “You’re Weird, I like you” shirts.

Brittany is actually selling the t-shirts in support of her foundation, Love is Louder.

You can actually get one of your own at LoveIsLouder.com now!

If you missed it, you can watch the first teaser trailer for the upcoming flick, hitting theaters this summer.

Click inside to see all the cast’s Instagrams from their visit!

AAAAHHHH on three! @unistudios #wizardingworldhollywood #pitchperfect3

A post shared by Shelley Regner (@shelleyregner) on

Backlot Boys If you want this shirt it's up at loveislouder.com/weirdshirt!

A post shared by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on

I'm dizzy from rides, sunstroke and girl power ✨🔮✨🔮✨🔮✨

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

@shelleyregner putting that magic on me #universalstudioshollywood

A post shared by Ester Dean (@esterdean) on

A bewitching time at @unistudios with these magical people ✨ #wizardingworldhollywood

A post shared by chrissiefit (@chrissiefit) on

pp3 cast hit universal studios hollywood 01

Photos: Mike Baker/Universal Studios Hollywood
