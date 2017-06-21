'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Heads To Universal Studios Hollywood After Teaser Trailer Debuts

The Pitch Perfect 3 cast are all smiles, knowing just what a fun day they’ll be having during their visit to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week.

The ladies — Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean and Kelley Jakle — met up with Britt‘s business partner Courtney Knowles and Jason Menhennett for a fun day at the park, where they all sported custom “You’re Weird, I like you” shirts.

Brittany is actually selling the t-shirts in support of her foundation, Love is Louder.

You can actually get one of your own at LoveIsLouder.com now!

If you missed it, you can watch the first teaser trailer for the upcoming flick, hitting theaters this summer.

Click inside to see all the cast’s Instagrams from their visit!

When we get together, we stand awkwardly & wear matching shirts. 🌟🐉⚡️Get our new shirts at loveislouder.com/weirdshirt & join our over enthusiastic tour group. ***thanks @unistudios #wizardingworldhollywood A post shared by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

AAAAHHHH on three! @unistudios #wizardingworldhollywood #pitchperfect3 A post shared by Shelley Regner (@shelleyregner) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Backlot Boys If you want this shirt it's up at loveislouder.com/weirdshirt! A post shared by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

I'm dizzy from rides, sunstroke and girl power ✨🔮✨🔮✨🔮✨ A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

@shelleyregner putting that magic on me #universalstudioshollywood A post shared by Ester Dean (@esterdean) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT