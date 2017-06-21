'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Heads To Universal Studios Hollywood After Teaser Trailer Debuts
The Pitch Perfect 3 cast are all smiles, knowing just what a fun day they’ll be having during their visit to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week.
The ladies — Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean and Kelley Jakle — met up with Britt‘s business partner Courtney Knowles and Jason Menhennett for a fun day at the park, where they all sported custom “You’re Weird, I like you” shirts.
Brittany is actually selling the t-shirts in support of her foundation, Love is Louder.
You can actually get one of your own at LoveIsLouder.com now!
If you missed it, you can watch the first teaser trailer for the upcoming flick, hitting theaters this summer.
Click inside to see all the cast’s Instagrams from their visit!