Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 8:30 am

Prince Philip Hospitalized for an Infection

Prince Philip Hospitalized for an Infection

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to the hospital for an infection.

The 96-year-old royal was supposed to be in attendance at the State Opening of Parliament today with wife Queen Elizabeth, but he will be skipping the event to get better.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read (via The Telegraph).

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot. The Prince of Wales will accompany The Queen to the State Opening. Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”

We wish Prince Philip well and hope for a speedy recovery!
