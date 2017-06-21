Sam Heughan Has Fun in the Water with Caitriona Balfe at 'Outlander' Wrap Party!
Sam Heughan had some fun in the water with his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe at the wrap party for season three of the Starz show.
The 37-year-old actor was spraying his co-star with a rubber duck while she was filming – Caitriona makes a brief appearance in the video as well!
“That’s a wrrrrrrrrrap !!!! #Outlander #waterwatereverywhere #lastday #poolbirthofvoyager @samheughan,” Caitriona captioned the video.
Outlander season three does not yet have an official premiere date, though expect to see the new episodes in the fall.