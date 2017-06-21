Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:25 am

Sam Heughan Has Fun in the Water with Caitriona Balfe at 'Outlander' Wrap Party!

Sam Heughan Has Fun in the Water with Caitriona Balfe at 'Outlander' Wrap Party!

Sam Heughan had some fun in the water with his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe at the wrap party for season three of the Starz show.

The 37-year-old actor was spraying his co-star with a rubber duck while she was filming – Caitriona makes a brief appearance in the video as well!

“That’s a wrrrrrrrrrap !!!! #Outlander #waterwatereverywhere #lastday #poolbirthofvoyager @samheughan,” Caitriona captioned the video.

Outlander season three does not yet have an official premiere date, though expect to see the new episodes in the fall.
Photos: Getty, Instagram
