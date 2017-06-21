Scott Eastwood Continues 'Overdrive' Promo Tour In Berlin!

Scott Eastwood flashes a big smile while attending a photo call for his latest film Overdrive held at Hotel de Rome on Wednesday (June 21) in Berlin, Germany.

The 31-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Clemens Schick and Freddie Thorp

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Eastwood

Overdrive, which hits theaters in Germany on June 29, follows the story of two car thief brothers (Eastwood and Thorp), who journey to the south of France for new opportunities, wind up in the cross hairs of the local crime boss – Watch the trailer below!



‘Overdrive’ Official Trailer

25+ pictures inside of Scott Eastwood and his co-stars at their Overdrive photo call…