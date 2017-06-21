Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:59 am

Shawn Mendes & Ellie Bamber Travel Through Paris in 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Music Video - Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes falls in love in Paris in his “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” music video!

The 18-year-old entertainer is joined by his co-star Ellie Bamber as they travel throughout Paris.

Shawn and Ellie hold hands and get cozy as they take in the gorgeous sites of Paris in between shots of Shawn performing on stage in front of a jam-packed concert venue.

Watch the music video below!


Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
