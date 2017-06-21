Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:22 pm

This is Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Decided Surrogacy

This is Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Decided Surrogacy

More details are emerging about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s decision to bring another baby into this world.

It was reported earlier in the day that the couple would use a surrogate to welcome a third child.

Kim and Kanye will use a surrogate to carry their third baby. They are both very excited to give their kids a sibling,” a source told People. “Things are great between them. They act very happy together.”

Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again, the source added. “It’s just too dangerous for her. Kanye was initially the one pushing for baby No. 3…Kim felt two healthy kids were enough.”

“She really misses having a baby in the family,” the insider said. “They looked for a while before they found the perfect surrogate.”

Kim and Kanye are already parents to a daughter, North, 4, and son, Saint, 18 months.

Pictured below: Kanye chats on the phone while arriving at his office on Wednesday (June 21) in Calabasas, Calif.
