Tracee Ellis Ross Talks About 'Somewhat Contentious Relationship' with Her Body

Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross takes the cover of Redbook magazine’s July/August 2017 issue, on newsstands June 28.

Here’s what the 44-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On people who try to dampen her joyful spirit: “There are joy stealers everywhere! Honestly, a lot of people don’t do it on purpose. Joy makes them uncomfortable. So I do my best not to take it personally. I will literally imagine myself moving out of the way and letting their stuff just pass me by.”

On her changing relationship with her looks: “I’ve always had a somewhat contentious relationship with my body. I spent years trying to teach myself to smile in a way that made my top lip look smaller. A lot of that has to do with sexism and racism combined with the ever-changing tides of the culture of beauty. One minute, you’re supposed to be really skinny—the next minute, you’re supposed to have huge boobs. One minute you’re supposed to have no lips, the next they’re supposed to be full. No one can keep up! I finally got to a place where I was like, excuse my French, “F— that. That’s not fair.” So I got to then choose for myself what makes me feel empowered.”

On being loving her natural hair: “For a long time, I was trying to beat my hair into submission so that it would do what I thought it was supposed to do to be sexy, so that it would be silky. But the more I supported my hair in its authentic texture, the more choices I had for it to do hundreds of different things. That was exciting to me. I’m really grateful to the whole natural-hair movement. It’s a genuine expression of how the culture of beauty is expanding to be less about perfection and concealment.”

