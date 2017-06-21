Vanessa Hudgens Jokes About Her 'Classic Resting Bitch Face'

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads while walking the streets of NYC today!

The 28-year-old Spring Breakers actress sported a lacy white dress, nude heels, and purple shades as she visited Extra at H&M Times Square on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa was there to discuss her current gig as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, which recently kicked off season 14 on Fox.

“Classic resting bitch face,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo featuring a snap she took of her appearance footage. Check it out below!

ICYMI, see how Vanessa sweetly paid tribute to her late dad on Father’s Day.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

FYI: Vanessa is wearing Paul Andrew shoes.