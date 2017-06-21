Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 11:54 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Jokes About Her 'Classic Resting Bitch Face'

Vanessa Hudgens Jokes About Her 'Classic Resting Bitch Face'

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads while walking the streets of NYC today!

The 28-year-old Spring Breakers actress sported a lacy white dress, nude heels, and purple shades as she visited Extra at H&M Times Square on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa was there to discuss her current gig as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, which recently kicked off season 14 on Fox.

“Classic resting bitch face,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo featuring a snap she took of her appearance footage. Check it out below!

ICYMI, see how Vanessa sweetly paid tribute to her late dad on Father’s Day.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing Paul Andrew shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Getty; Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

