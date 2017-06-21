Vanessa Hudgens Jokes About Her 'Classic Resting Bitch Face'
Vanessa Hudgens turned heads while walking the streets of NYC today!
The 28-year-old Spring Breakers actress sported a lacy white dress, nude heels, and purple shades as she visited Extra at H&M Times Square on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.
Vanessa was there to discuss her current gig as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, which recently kicked off season 14 on Fox.
“Classic resting bitch face,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo featuring a snap she took of her appearance footage. Check it out below!
FYI: Vanessa is wearing Paul Andrew shoes.