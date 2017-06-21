Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Fast Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Kate Beckinsale has a hot new boyfriend in Matt Rife, but what do we know about him?

The 43-year-old actress recently started seeing the 21-year-old comedian and they were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this week.

Kate is enjoying her life. She is dating and having fun,” a source told People. “She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age different doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

Here are five fast facts about Matt:

1. He’s from Ohio and often tweets about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2. He’s appeared on Nick Cannon‘s MTV show Wild ‘N Out a few times.

3. He’s good pals with singer Jake Miller and recently promoted his new album on Twitter, writing, “I’m late but y’all need to check out my homie @jakemiller’s new album #2AMinLA right now!! 🔥 I wrote all of the lyrics….all of them…yup”

4. He’s an animal-friendly guy who loves to post selfies with his cute cat.

5. He’s in ridiculously great shape and often shares shirtless videos of him boxing on Instagram. (No complaints here.)

