Who is Matt Rife? 5 Fast Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy
Kate Beckinsale has a hot new boyfriend in Matt Rife, but what do we know about him?
The 43-year-old actress recently started seeing the 21-year-old comedian and they were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this week.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Rife
“Kate is enjoying her life. She is dating and having fun,” a source told People. “She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age different doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”
Here are five fast facts about Matt:
1. He’s from Ohio and often tweets about the Cleveland Cavaliers.
2. He’s appeared on Nick Cannon‘s MTV show Wild ‘N Out a few times.
3. He’s good pals with singer Jake Miller and recently promoted his new album on Twitter, writing, “I’m late but y’all need to check out my homie @jakemiller’s new album #2AMinLA right now!! 🔥 I wrote all of the lyrics….all of them…yup”
4. He’s an animal-friendly guy who loves to post selfies with his cute cat.
5. He’s in ridiculously great shape and often shares shirtless videos of him boxing on Instagram. (No complaints here.)
Click inside to see more photos of Matt Rife…