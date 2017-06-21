Zendaya Says Some Fans Still Think She's Playing Mary Jane in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Zendaya still can’t convince people that she’s not playing Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City this week, the actress dished about how fans are still convinced that her character Michelle will still turn out to be Mary Jane.

“I play a character named Michelle, but nobody believes me… it really is Michelle,” she shared.

Zendaya adds, “My character’s very interesting. She’s kind of like a loner. Super intellectual, very dry humor, one liners, pops in, pops out.

I didn’t even know what kind of character I was going to play until I got there and signed the non-disclosure [agreement] and then read the script.”

