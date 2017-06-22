Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 5:52 pm

ABC's 'Boy Band' - Meet the 30 Contestants!

Next Slide »

ABC's 'Boy Band' - Meet the 30 Contestants!

ABC’s new series Boy Band is kicking off tonight (June 22) and 30 talented singers will be battling it out to become one of the five members of a new boy band!

Viewers from home will vote to send singers to the next round and ultimately will create the next group.

Rita Ora is hosting the show with Timbaland, Nick Carter, and Emma Bunton as the judges.

Nick and Emma‘s experience from being in the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls, respectively, will definitely help lend great insight to the young talent.

Click through the slideshow to meet the 30 young singers…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Boy Band, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr