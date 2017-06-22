Alexis Bledel Will Be a Series Regular in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2!

Alexis Bledel will return to The Handmaid’s Tale as a series regular for the upcoming second season!

The 35-year-old actress appeared on the first season of Hulu’s new series in about half of the episodes.

SPOILER ALERT — Alexis played the character Ofglen/Emily, who is a friend of Elisabeth Moss‘ character Offred/June and they work together to figure out an escape from the society. Later in the season, Ofglen is captured and mutilated for being a lesbian.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale will begin production in the fall, according to THR.