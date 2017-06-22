Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 9:58 am

Alison Brie Gets Husband Dave Franco's Support at Netflix's 'Glow' Premiere!

Alison Brie Gets Husband Dave Franco's Support at Netflix's 'Glow' Premiere!

Alison Brie hits the red carpet with her husband Dave Franco at the premiere of her new Netflix series Glow on Wednesday night (June 21) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were cast members Betty Gilpin, Chris Lowell, Ellen Wong, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Sunita Mani, Sydelle Noel, Marianna Palka, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Alex Rich, Marc Maron, and more.

Jaime King was in attendance to support her friend Marianna, who directed her upcoming movie Bitch, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Jenji Kohan, who created Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, is executive producing the new show and she was in attendance in a colorful look!

FYI: Alison is wearing a custom Jason Wu dress. Jaime is wearing a Dior dress. Jackie is wearing a Gauri and Nanika dress, Aquazurra shoes, and Zana Bayne accessories on her dress.
