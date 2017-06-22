Top Stories
Alyssa Milano Denies Ted Cruz a Hug in Funny Tweet Exchange

Alyssa Milano Denies Ted Cruz a Hug in Funny Tweet Exchange

Alyssa Milano hilariously trolled Texas senator Ted Cruz by denying him a hug on Twitter after telling her followers to join her in a group hug.

Cruz responded to the tweet by saying, “We all need a hug! 😉.”

Alyssa, who is an outspoken Democrat, shot back at the tweet by saying, “Not you, @tedcruz. You’re not invited. 😉.”

Alyssa starred in the 1995 movie Embrace of the Vampire and while she is willing to embrace a vampire, it doesn’t look like she will embrace one of the most influential Republicans!
