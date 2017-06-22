Alyssa Milano Denies Ted Cruz a Hug in Funny Tweet Exchange
Alyssa Milano hilariously trolled Texas senator Ted Cruz by denying him a hug on Twitter after telling her followers to join her in a group hug.
Cruz responded to the tweet by saying, “We all need a hug! 😉.”
Alyssa, who is an outspoken Democrat, shot back at the tweet by saying, “Not you, @tedcruz. You’re not invited. 😉.”
Alyssa starred in the 1995 movie Embrace of the Vampire and while she is willing to embrace a vampire, it doesn’t look like she will embrace one of the most influential Republicans!
~GROUPHUG~
get in.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017
We all need a hug! 😉 https://t.co/I9vZChpRTw
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 22, 2017
Not you, @tedcruz. You're not invited. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1NTZFvwk9h
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017