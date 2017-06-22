Ansel Elgort on Donald Trump as President: 'He's a Total Mess'

Ansel Elgort isn’t the biggest fan of Donald Trump.

The 23-year-old actor was recently asked his opinions on the current President.

“He’s a total mess. The biggest thing is him embarrassing us and cutting things that we need, cutting down social services,” Ansel told Variety. “People need that stuff. That’s what makes us a good country. I’m not happy with his presidency, but hopefully this is a big eye-opener and we’ll be able to not allow this to happen again.”

“At the same time, it seems as though we had a bunch of eye-openers and people never learned,” he continued. “I’m a little lost. Learning about humans and realizing that we continue to make the same mistakes over and over again. Maybe in the next 10 years we’ll have someone like [Barack] Obama again and then after that it will go back to an idiot.”

Ansel added, “I feel as though I need to do more, and I think everyone can do more. It’s hard when you have a life and things, but I would like to continue to help. Maybe I’ll subsidize the arts or the schools or things that the [Republican] party is cutting.”

Pictured: Ansel greets fans outside his hotel while leaving with Baby Driver co-star Lily James on Thursday (June 22) in London, England.