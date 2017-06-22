Ariel Winter Slams Report She Gives Levi Meaden an Allowance

Ariel Winter does not financially support her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and is going after a new report claiming she does.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram where she slammed a magazine for writing that she gives him “an allowance.”

“Star Magazine is obviously a non-reputable source and a trash magazine, but seriously how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about?” Ariel wrote. “I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend any sort of allowance, nor would he ever accept if I offered. He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me or for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life. I HATE fake news…”

“He’s not just someone’s boyfriend,” she added. “if you don’t know us, don’t comment. Xoxo.”

Ariel and Levi have been dating for over six months, and recently got matching tattoos!