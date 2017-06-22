Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury Hold Hands During Dinner Date

Ashley Greene and her fiance Paul Khoury were all smiles on their date night!

The 30-year-old Twilight actress and the 42-year-old Australian TV personality left Craig’s restaurant hand in hand after a romantic dinner on Tuesday (June 20) in Los Angeles.

Ashley showed off her long legs in a short black outfit and matching booties.

Later that night, Ashley headed home and got caught up on some of her favorite TV shows, tweeting, “On Tuesdays, I stay home and watch @AGT and @NBCWorldofDance.”

The couple, who got new tattoos together last month, also recently stepped out for the Cinespia screening of The Usual Suspects.

Ashley and Paul got engaged in New Zealand back in December 2016. Watch the proposal video if you missed it!