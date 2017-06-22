Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 6:58 pm

'Boy Band' Judges & Host - Meet the ABC Show's Cast!

Next Slide »

'Boy Band' Judges & Host - Meet the ABC Show's Cast!

ABC is debuting its new singing competition series Boy Band, in which America will help create the next big boy group.

30 contestants will start off the season and they will be narrowed down to the final five by the finale. The producers are definitely hoping to find the next One Direction!

MEET THE CONTESTANTS: Read bios for all 30 boys!

There are three judges on the show this season and you can meet them all in our slides.

Click through the slideshow to meet the judges and host…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, ABC
Posted to: Boy Band, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr