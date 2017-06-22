Top Stories
Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:48 pm

Chadwick Boseman Plays First African-American Supreme Court Justice In 'Marshall' - Watch Trailer!

Chadwick Boseman Plays First African-American Supreme Court Justice In 'Marshall' - Watch Trailer!

Fresh off the release of the first Black Panther teaser trailer, Chadwick Boseman is back in the first trailer for Marshall!

The 40-year-old actor steps into the role of the first African-American Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall in the upcoming biopic, which also features Josh Gad as Sam Friedman, Sterling K. Brown as Joseph Spell, Kate Hudson as Eleanor Strubing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chadwick Boseman

On Wednesday evening (July 21), Chadwick made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he dished about playing Thurgood Marshall and tried his best at not revealing any secrets about Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War.


Marshall – Official Trailer – In Theaters October

Click inside to watch Chadwick Boseman’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jimmy Kimmel Grills Chadwick Boseman About ‘Avengers’

Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther’ Trailer

Chadwick Boseman on Playing Thurgood Marshall

Chadwick Boseman Can’t Trust Parents on Movie Sets
Just Jared on Facebook
chadwick boseman plays first african american supreme court justice in marshall 01
chadwick boseman plays first african american supreme court justice in marshall 02
chadwick boseman plays first african american supreme court justice in marshall 03
chadwick boseman plays first african american supreme court justice in marshall 04
chadwick boseman plays first african american supreme court justice in marshall 05

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K Brown, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr