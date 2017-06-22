Chadwick Boseman Plays First African-American Supreme Court Justice In 'Marshall' - Watch Trailer!

Fresh off the release of the first Black Panther teaser trailer, Chadwick Boseman is back in the first trailer for Marshall!

The 40-year-old actor steps into the role of the first African-American Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall in the upcoming biopic, which also features Josh Gad as Sam Friedman, Sterling K. Brown as Joseph Spell, Kate Hudson as Eleanor Strubing.

On Wednesday evening (July 21), Chadwick made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he dished about playing Thurgood Marshall and tried his best at not revealing any secrets about Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War.



Marshall – Official Trailer – In Theaters October

