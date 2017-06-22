Christina Perri Is Engaged to Paul Costabile - See Her Ring!

Christina Perri has announced that she and longtime love Paul Costabile are engaged!

The 30-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday night (June 21) to share a photo of her engagement ring.

“paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!” she said.

Paul announced the news on his account too by saying, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!”

