Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:34 pm

Christina Perri Is Engaged to Paul Costabile - See Her Ring!

Christina Perri Is Engaged to Paul Costabile - See Her Ring!

Christina Perri has announced that she and longtime love Paul Costabile are engaged!

The 30-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday night (June 21) to share a photo of her engagement ring.

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!” she said.

Paul announced the news on his account too by saying, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!”

A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on

Click inside to see a photo of the ring…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christina Perri, Engaged, Paul Costabile

