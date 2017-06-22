Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:13 am

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky Speaks Out About His 'Unwavering Loyalty & Support' For Her

Corinne Olympios‘ boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, has released a statement amid the whole Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

He stands by the 24-year-old reality star after production resumed filming and her lawyer stated that they would keep investigating the allegations of misconduct on set.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he told E! News. “Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation. There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

Jordan added, “I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

Corinne was spotted out shopping this week after the news.
Photos: Getty
