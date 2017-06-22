Darren Criss & Debra Messing Attend Logo's Trailblazer Awards

Darren Criss suits up for Logo’s 2017 Trailblazer Honors event on Thursday night (June 22) at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City.

The 30-year-old American Crime Story looked handsome in a metallic suit as he was joined at the event by Debra Messing, Jussie Smollett, Snooki, Kelly Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, Tituss Burgess, and Alex Newell.

Cyndi was honored during the event for her longstanding support to the LGBTQ community during her career.

FYI: Debra is wearing Jennifer Fisher earrings.

