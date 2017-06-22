Top Stories
Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:03 pm

David Beckham Watches a Tennis Match with Son Romeo!

David Beckham Watches a Tennis Match with Son Romeo!

David Beckham and his son Romeo hold their fingers to their chins while paying close attention to the tennis match at the 2017 Aegon Championships on Thursday (June 22) in at Queens Club in London, England.

The father-son duo watched the men’s singles second round match between Jordan Thompson of Australia and Sam Querry of the United States.

“Lovely day with the little man at Queens 🎾 @romeobeckham ❤️,” David captioned the below photo on his Instagram.

Over the weekend, Romeo took to Instagram to wish his dad a Happy Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world❤️❤️ thank you for always being there for me❤️,” he wrote.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

15+ pictures inside of David Beckham at the tennis match with Romeo
Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 01
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 02
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 03
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 04
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 05
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 06
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 07
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 08
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 09
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 10
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 11
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 12
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 13
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 14
david beckham watches a tennis match with son romeo 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr