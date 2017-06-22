David Beckham Watches a Tennis Match with Son Romeo!

David Beckham and his son Romeo hold their fingers to their chins while paying close attention to the tennis match at the 2017 Aegon Championships on Thursday (June 22) in at Queens Club in London, England.

The father-son duo watched the men’s singles second round match between Jordan Thompson of Australia and Sam Querry of the United States.

“Lovely day with the little man at Queens 🎾 @romeobeckham ❤️,” David captioned the below photo on his Instagram.

Over the weekend, Romeo took to Instagram to wish his dad a Happy Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world❤️❤️ thank you for always being there for me❤️,” he wrote.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

15+ pictures inside of David Beckham at the tennis match with Romeo…