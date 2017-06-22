DeMario Jackson Will Not Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' - Report

It’s official – DeMario Jackson will not be returning to season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

The 30-year-old reality has declined ABC’s offer to return to the show after filming resumed following the misconduct investigation, CNN reports.

Sources are saying DeMario thinks “it’s not a good idea” for him to return to the show after finding himself in the middle of scandal with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.

DeMario previously released a statement claiming his character had been “assassinated” from the allegations that were said against him.