Diddy Gets Major Support At 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Premiere!

Sean “Diddy” Combs is all smiles as he poses alongside his girlfriend Cassie at the premiere of his upcoming documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story held at the Writers Guild of America Theater on Wednesday (June 21) in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined at the event by Vin Diesel, Lil’ Kim, Usher, Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Izabela Guedes, DJ Khaled, Jimmy Lovine and Liberty Ross, Corey Gamble, Mase, Tyrese Gibson, Snoop Dogg, Shameik Moore, Sevyn Streeter, Nelly, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Bryshere Y. Gray, Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge.

“Dreams do come true. I feel so blessed to premiere Can’t Stop Won’t Stop tonight in Los Angeles at the Writers Guild theater,” Diddy wrote in a statement on his website. “This movie is that real life thing! It’s about surviving!! It’s about winning!! It’s about being the best!! #CantStopWontStop the movie debuts this Sunday June 25th on Apple Music.”



#familyfirst #cantstopwontstop A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

FYI: Liberty is wearing Ana Khouri earrings.