Ellie Goulding Releases New Music Video For 'Something In The Way You Move' - Watch Here!

Ellie Goulding is in a summer state of mind as she attends a special panel during day five of the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival held on Wednesday (June 21) in Cannes, France.

The 30-year-old entertainer was later joined by rapper ASAP Rocky, who attended a separate panel for himself that same afternoon.

Ellie just released a brand new music video for her hit song “Something In The Way You Move,” from her 2016 album Delirium.

The visual, directed by Emil Nava, was filmed exclusively for the Ellie Goulding Collection, as part of Deichmann’s 2017 Spring Summer range – Watch below!



Ellie Goulding – Something In The Way You Move