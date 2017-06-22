Emma Watson Looks Exquisite at 'The Circle' Paris Photo Call

Emma Watson is the picture of lovely while attending a photo call for her new film The Circle at Hotel Le Bristol on Thursday (June 22) in Paris, France

The 27-year-old actress stars in the film alongside Tom Hanks and John Boyega.

The Circle follows a woman who lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, only to uncover an agenda that will affect the lives of all of humanity.

In case you missed it, Emma hid different books around Paris the day before!

