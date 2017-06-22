Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:02 pm
Fitness Blogger Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Can
- Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger, died in a bizarre accident last weekend – TMZ
- Here are five fast facts about Ellie Bamber – Just Jared Jr
- Courteney Cox is getting real about her face – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s why Ronnie Magro-Ortiz broke up with Malika Haqq – TooFab
- Lorde‘s Melodrama album cover is a literal work of art you can own – MTV
- 17 photos of Ryan Phillippe going shirtless that might just get you pregnant – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Newsies, Rebecca Burger, RIP
Sponsored Links by ZergNet