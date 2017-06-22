Top Stories
Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:02 pm

Fitness Blogger Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Can

  • Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger, died in a bizarre accident last weekend – TMZ
  • Here are five fast facts about Ellie BamberJust Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is getting real about her face – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s why Ronnie Magro-Ortiz broke up with Malika HaqqTooFab
  • Lorde‘s Melodrama album cover is a literal work of art you can own – MTV
  • 17 photos of Ryan Phillippe going shirtless that might just get you pregnant – Popsugar
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr