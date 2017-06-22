Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:45 pm

Gabrielle Union's Woman Crush Is Zendaya: 'She Is A Triple Threat'

Gabrielle Union's Woman Crush Is Zendaya: 'She Is A Triple Threat'

Gabrielle Union is gorgeous as she poses with her loving husband Dwyane Wade outside of the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Wednesday (June 21) in Paris, France.

The happy couple were joined at the presentation by Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart and Houston Rockets basketball player James Harden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

That same day, Gabrielle took to her Instagram to share a loving message to Spider-man: Homecoming star Zendaya, who she chose as her Women Crush Wednesday.

“When I met @Zendaya I was struck by her poise and that smile and her laugh. She is real. She is painfully polite. She is no pushover,” Gabrielle captioned with the post. “She is clear on what she wants and does not suffer fools or wasted time. She is WOKE. She is a leader. She is compassionate. She is a triple threat. But I have to say it again, she’s real. No BS about her. Maybe it’s cuz she’s from the Bay, maybe it’s just who she is or maybe it’s her amazing parents… My #WCW is a special woman. Let us lift her up. ❤ this young woman.”
