Thu, 22 June 2017 at 5:11 pm

Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet 18th Birthday Message to Bro Anwar

Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet 18th Birthday Message to Bro Anwar

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her little brother Anwar‘s big 18th birthday!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram where she posted a cute message.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

“18 YEARS AGO MY LIFE WAS BLESSED W THE MOST SPECIAL AND AMAZING LITTLE BROTHER ON DA PLANET,” Gigi wrote. “@anwarhadid you amaze me more every year- watching you grow and thrive in exactly who you are makes me more proud than you’ll ever know. You inspire me and so many around you, and I feel so lucky to be your blood! HAPPY BIRTHDAY love you foreva 🕊🕊✨🗻🛡🗡”

Pictured: Gigi rocks two different outfits while running errands this week in New York City.

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid

