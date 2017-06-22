Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet 18th Birthday Message to Bro Anwar

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her little brother Anwar‘s big 18th birthday!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram where she posted a cute message.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

“18 YEARS AGO MY LIFE WAS BLESSED W THE MOST SPECIAL AND AMAZING LITTLE BROTHER ON DA PLANET,” Gigi wrote. “@anwarhadid you amaze me more every year- watching you grow and thrive in exactly who you are makes me more proud than you’ll ever know. You inspire me and so many around you, and I feel so lucky to be your blood! HAPPY BIRTHDAY love you foreva 🕊🕊✨🗻🛡🗡”

Pictured: Gigi rocks two different outfits while running errands this week in New York City.