Gillian Jacobs & Vanessa Bayer Team Up for Netflix Comedy 'Ibiza'

Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer are teaming up for a new movie!

The funny ladies are teaming up with comedian and actress Phoebe Robinson to star in the upcoming comedy Ibiza.

The film follows the story of a woman (Gillian) who “goes on a business trip to Spain to close a big deal but instead finds herself on a wild ride of partying and clubbing, where she falls in love with a world famous DJ and realizes there is more to life than showing up to a job she hates,” THR reports.

Ibiza is set to begin production in Europe next month.