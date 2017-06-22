Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 5:59 pm

Gillian Jacobs & Vanessa Bayer Team Up for Netflix Comedy 'Ibiza'

Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer are teaming up for a new movie!

The funny ladies are teaming up with comedian and actress Phoebe Robinson to star in the upcoming comedy Ibiza.

The film follows the story of a woman (Gillian) who “goes on a business trip to Spain to close a big deal but instead finds herself on a wild ride of partying and clubbing, where she falls in love with a world famous DJ and realizes there is more to life than showing up to a job she hates,” THR reports.

Ibiza is set to begin production in Europe next month.
