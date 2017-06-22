Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 9:42 am

Haim Go Back To Their Roots In 'Want You Back' Music Video - Watch Here!

Haim strut their stuff in the just released music video for their song “Want You Back“!

The video was directed by Jake Schreier and was shot at dawn in Sherman Oaks, CA.

The sister-trio – Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim – are seen joyfully strutting down the valley streets they grew up on, returning to their roots.

Want You Back” is the lead single off of Haim‘s upcoming sophomore album Something To Tell You, which also features “Little of Your Love” and “Right Now,” and is set to drop on July 7.


HAIM – Want You Back (Official Video)
