Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:48 pm

Haim Says 'Door is Always Open' on Taylor Swift Collaboration

Haim Says 'Door is Always Open' on Taylor Swift Collaboration

Haim pose together in an outside setting for the brand new cover of this week’s ES magazine.

Here’s what the sisters – Este, Alana, and Danielle – had to share with the mag:

Danielle on their delayed return to the spotlight: “Well, we toured Days Are Gone for three years. Plus we wanted to just hunker down on songwriting and write the best songs possible.”

Alana on whether they were approached to play at One Love Manchester: “No, but we would have played. We totally would have. It was such a tragedy so, of course. We are taking it very seriously. Playing shows and being in venues, safety is absolutely first and foremost.”

Alana on possibly collaborating with pal Taylor Swift: “The door is always open.”

For more on Haim, visit Standard.co.uk.
Photos: Charlotte Hadden
