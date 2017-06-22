Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

We are sending our love to Harry Styles right now amid the news that his stepfather Robin Twist has died at the age of 57.

The 23-year-old singer served as Robin‘s best man at his wedding to Harry‘s mom Anne Twist in 2013.

Robin was also there when Harry auditioned for The X Factor when he was 16.

“Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep for the “Sign of the Times” singer said in a statement.