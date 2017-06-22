Top Stories
Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 10:18 am

We are sending our love to Harry Styles right now amid the news that his stepfather Robin Twist has died at the age of 57.

The 23-year-old singer served as Robin‘s best man at his wedding to Harry‘s mom Anne Twist in 2013.

Robin was also there when Harry auditioned for The X Factor when he was 16.

Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep for the “Sign of the Times” singer said in a statement.
