Hugh Jackman Promotes 'The Greatest Showman' in Barcelona

Hugh Jackman showed off his arm muscles at the airport!

The 48-year-old actor held onto his straw hat as he headed to his flight on Wednesday (June 21) in Barcelona, Spain.

He was joined by his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their kids – Oscar, 17, and Ava, 11 (not pictured).

Hugh made sure to snap a few pics with fans who recognized him on his way inside.

Hugh was in town to present a sneak peek of his upcoming film The Greatest Showman at Fox’s CineEurope Show. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The musical drama, set to hit theaters on Christmas, tells the story of P.T Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.