Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:00 am

Hugh Jackman Promotes 'The Greatest Showman' in Barcelona

Hugh Jackman Promotes 'The Greatest Showman' in Barcelona

Hugh Jackman showed off his arm muscles at the airport!

The 48-year-old actor held onto his straw hat as he headed to his flight on Wednesday (June 21) in Barcelona, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

He was joined by his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their kids – Oscar, 17, and Ava, 11 (not pictured).

Hugh made sure to snap a few pics with fans who recognized him on his way inside.

Hugh was in town to present a sneak peek of his upcoming film The Greatest Showman at Fox’s CineEurope Show. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The musical drama, set to hit theaters on Christmas, tells the story of P.T Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Gracias BARCELONA!

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman leaves barcelona after promoting greatest showman 01
hugh jackman leaves barcelona after promoting greatest showman 02
hugh jackman leaves barcelona after promoting greatest showman 03
hugh jackman leaves barcelona after promoting greatest showman 04
hugh jackman leaves barcelona after promoting greatest showman 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hugh Jackman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr