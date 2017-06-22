Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 1:08 am

Jacob Tremblay & Joe Manganiello Suit Up for NHL Awards 2017

Jacob Tremblay & Joe Manganiello Suit Up for NHL Awards 2017

Jacob Tremblay was looking sharp at the 2017 NHL Awards!

The 10-year-old Book of Henry actor took the stage during the ceremony and Expansion Draft on Wednesday (June 21) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited to be back here again this year,” Jacob told the crowd while presenting The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy to Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators.

“The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is given to a player who shows great perseverance,” Jacob went on. “Speaking about perseverance, I’m a Vancouver Canucks fan. We know all about perseverance. For me it’s been a long 10 years. I’m sorry, the Canucks are my favorite team. They made me say that.”

Jacob was joined by host Joe Manganiello, who snapped a pic with the massive Stanley Cup before it was presented to this year’s winners, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Saturday Night Live‘s Taran Killam also presented an award during the show.

“Me and Lady Luck with the Cup…” Joe captioned the Instagram photo of himself with wife Sofia Vergara below.
Just Jared on Facebook
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 01
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 02
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 03
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 04
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 05
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 06
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 07
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 08
jacob tremblay and joe manganiello suit up for nhl awards 2017 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jacob Tremblay, Joe Manganiello, Taran Killam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr