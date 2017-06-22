Jacob Tremblay & Joe Manganiello Suit Up for NHL Awards 2017

Jacob Tremblay was looking sharp at the 2017 NHL Awards!

The 10-year-old Book of Henry actor took the stage during the ceremony and Expansion Draft on Wednesday (June 21) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited to be back here again this year,” Jacob told the crowd while presenting The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy to Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators.

“The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is given to a player who shows great perseverance,” Jacob went on. “Speaking about perseverance, I’m a Vancouver Canucks fan. We know all about perseverance. For me it’s been a long 10 years. I’m sorry, the Canucks are my favorite team. They made me say that.”

Jacob was joined by host Joe Manganiello, who snapped a pic with the massive Stanley Cup before it was presented to this year’s winners, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Saturday Night Live‘s Taran Killam also presented an award during the show.

“Me and Lady Luck with the Cup…” Joe captioned the Instagram photo of himself with wife Sofia Vergara below.