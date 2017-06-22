Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:14 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, & 'Girls Trip' Cast Do Carpool Karaoke for New Series!

The cast of the upcoming movie Girls TripJada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Hadish – are the latest stars to get into the car for Carpool Karaoke!

The ladies are appearing in an episode of Apple Music’s new series based on James Corden‘s popular The Late Late Show sketch.

Queen is doing the driving while Jada rides shotgun with Regina and Tiffany in the back.

Tiffany had a lot of fun using a t-shirt blaster to shoot movie swag at people on the street. Watch the clip below!


Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Preview
