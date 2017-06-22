Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:42 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal's Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Stronger' Gets First Trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal's Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Stronger' Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal‘s upcoming movie Stronger, based on the story of Boston Marathon Bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, has been released.

On April 15, 2013, Bauman was at the finish line of the Boston Marathon to cheer on his ex-girlfriend Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany) in an effort to win her back. When a blast rips through the crowd, killing three people and injuring scores of others, Jeff goes from being an ordinary working-class 27-year-old to a double amputee fighting for his life. As Boston and the world reel in shock and anger, a photo of Jeff being carried from the blast site becomes an iconic image of the attack.

Despite his injuries, the unassuming Costco worker becomes a national hero by helping law enforcement identify one of the bombers. In the months following the blast, Jeff tackles intensive physical and emotional rehabilitation with the unwavering support of Erin and his family. It is Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey that tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.

Stronger, based on Bauman‘s best-selling memoir, will hit theaters on September 22.


Stronger Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions
