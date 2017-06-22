Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:28 pm

JAY-Z Writes an Article About Social Justice & Kalief Browder

JAY-Z Writes an Article About Social Justice & Kalief Browder

JAY-Z is the executive producer of the documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story and now he’s opening up about social justice in a new guest column for THR.

The 47-year-old rapper, who just became the father of twins with his wife Beyonce, is also working on a documentary about Trayvon Martin‘s story.

“The power of one voice is strong, but when it comes to social justice, the power of our collective voices is unstoppable,” Jay writes in the piece. “Now is the time to recognize that through our voices we really can effect change. Some of us will do the important work locally at the micro level to awaken our neighbors. Some of us will work for progress regionally. And a few of us will be like Kalief Browder, a modern-day prophet whose death two years ago started a discussion that continues today about how poor, black juveniles are treated in the criminal justice system.”

Go to THR.com right now to read the full guest column!
