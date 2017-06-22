Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 1:27 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Summer Casual Look Chic in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Summer Casual Look Chic in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence is embracing summer fashion.

The 26-year-old Oscar winner donned a simple white tank and black pants with an Elsa Peretti mesh scarf necklace while running errands on Thursday (June 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

The day before, J.Law kept it low-key in a hat and sunglasses while arriving at JFK Airport with her cute pup Pippi.

This is the first time we’ve seen Jen since her plane had to make an emergency landing earlier in the month.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lawrence out and about…
