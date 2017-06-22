Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:20 pm

Jessica Szohr Joins Showtime's 'Shameless' for Season 8!

Jessica Szohr Joins Showtime's 'Shameless' for Season 8!

Jessica Szohr has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming eighth season of Shameless!

The 32-year-old Gossip Girl alum will be playing the role of “Nessa, a strong, tough and smart lesbian who is a tenant in Fiona’s (Emmy Rossum) newly purchased apartment building. The duo will develop a strong friendship,” according to THR.

Jessica‘s new gig will continue her relationship with Showtime after appearing in a minor role on the network’s revival of Twin Peaks.

The season eight premiere date for Shameless has not yet been announced.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Szohr, Shameless, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr