Jessica Szohr Joins Showtime's 'Shameless' for Season 8!

Jessica Szohr has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming eighth season of Shameless!

The 32-year-old Gossip Girl alum will be playing the role of “Nessa, a strong, tough and smart lesbian who is a tenant in Fiona’s (Emmy Rossum) newly purchased apartment building. The duo will develop a strong friendship,” according to THR.

Jessica‘s new gig will continue her relationship with Showtime after appearing in a minor role on the network’s revival of Twin Peaks.

The season eight premiere date for Shameless has not yet been announced.