Joe Jonas Rocks a Serious Farmer's Tan on Cannes Yacht
Joe Jonas soaked up some sun while shirtless in Cannes this week!
The 27-year-old singer was spotted sporting a pretty serious farmer’s tan while hanging out on a yacht with his DNCE pals on Wednesday (June 21) in France.
Check out a selfie he took with bandmate Cole Whittle below.
His brother Nick was also on the luxury boat, drinking a beer and taking photos with the gorgeous ocean view in the background.
