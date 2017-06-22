Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 5:29 pm

Joe Jonas Rocks a Serious Farmer's Tan on Cannes Yacht

Joe Jonas Rocks a Serious Farmer's Tan on Cannes Yacht

Joe Jonas soaked up some sun while shirtless in Cannes this week!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted sporting a pretty serious farmer’s tan while hanging out on a yacht with his DNCE pals on Wednesday (June 21) in France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Check out a selfie he took with bandmate Cole Whittle below.

His brother Nick was also on the luxury boat, drinking a beer and taking photos with the gorgeous ocean view in the background.

🇫🇷👽

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

20+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas shirtless on a boat with Nick
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 01
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 02
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 03
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 04
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 05
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 06
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 07
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 08
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 09
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 10
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 11
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 12
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 13
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 14
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 15
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 16
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 17
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 18
joe jonas shirtless farmers tan cannes 19

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: DNCE, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Shirtless

