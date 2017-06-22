Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 10:19 pm

John Green's First New Book Since 'Fault in Our Stars' Gets October Release Date

John Green's First New Book Since 'Fault in Our Stars' Gets October Release Date

John Green‘s new novel now has a title and release date!

The 39-year-old author has already written hits like “Paper Town” (2008), “Looking for Alaska” (2005), and “The Fault in Our Stars” (2012).

Now, five years later, Penguin Young Readers has announced that John‘s next book, “Turtles All the Way Down,” will be available on October 10.

It will focus on 16-year-old Aza Holmes as she searches for a missing billionaire while grappling with her own mental illness.

“I’ve been working on ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ for years, and I’m so excited to share it with readers this October,” John said in a press release. “This is my first attempt to write directly about the kind of mental illness that has affected my life since childhood, so while the story is fictional, it is also quite personal.”

If you didn’t know, John deals with obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.
