Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:50 pm

John Oliver Sued for Defamation Over 'Last Week Tonight' Bit

John Oliver Sued for Defamation Over 'Last Week Tonight' Bit
  • Here’s why someone is suing John Oliver for defamation over a segment on Last Week TonightTMZ
  • John Green has announced a new book – Just Jared Jr
  • Is this guy Madonna‘s new boy toy? – DListed
  • You need to watch Trevor Noah‘s reaction to the Philando Castile verdict – TooFab
  • Kelly Clarkson found herself smack dab in the middle of a gay marriage proposal – Towleroad
  • Does Lorde have a new boyfriend? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr