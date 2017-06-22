Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:50 pm
John Oliver Sued for Defamation Over 'Last Week Tonight' Bit
- Here’s why someone is suing John Oliver for defamation over a segment on Last Week Tonight – TMZ
- John Green has announced a new book – Just Jared Jr
- Is this guy Madonna‘s new boy toy? – DListed
- You need to watch Trevor Noah‘s reaction to the Philando Castile verdict – TooFab
- Kelly Clarkson found herself smack dab in the middle of a gay marriage proposal – Towleroad
- Does Lorde have a new boyfriend? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet